Time for another football quiz. Welcome to the ultimate Everton quiz.

Everton are a cornerstone of football history, with a legacy that spans from early English football dominance to the very fabric of the Premier League. We’re challenging you to prove your knowledge of the Toffees.

Do you know your Dyche from your Dunc? Let’s find out, eh?

Take on 40 questions that cover the full spectrum of Everton Football Club’s illustrious past. There’s no time limit, so take your time.

From the glory days of FA Cup wins to recent international exploits, and from iconic games to record-breaking seasons, we’ve got it all. It’s a must-play for the Evertonian in your life.

Need help? Sign up for Kwizly and use the hint button to remove an incorrect answer. Feel free to use as many hints as you need – we really are that helpful.

Test your friends and share your score @FourFourTwo. Let’s get started!

The Ultimate Everton quiz

