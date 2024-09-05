The Ultimate Leicester City quiz

By
published

Here's FourFourTwo's Ultimate Leicester City quiz, from the miracle season to cup successes and everything in between

The Ultimate Leicester City quiz
The Ultimate Leicester City quiz (Image credit: Future)

Football quiz time once again. Fancy an ultimate Leicester City quiz?

Course you do. This is a club that laugh in the face of impossible and revel in an underdog story – but how well do you actually know the Foxes?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 