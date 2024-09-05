The Ultimate Leicester City quiz
Here's FourFourTwo's Ultimate Leicester City quiz, from the miracle season to cup successes and everything in between
Football quiz time once again. Fancy an ultimate Leicester City quiz?
Course you do. This is a club that laugh in the face of impossible and revel in an underdog story – but how well do you actually know the Foxes?
We’re looking to separate those who simply partied with Vardy for a season to those who stuck around. Ready to prove yourself as a Leicester know-it-all?
MORE QUIZZES Premier League quizzes
Dive into 40 questions that cover Leicester City Football Club. It’s all at your own pace, too: there’s no time limit.
From the formation in the East Midlands to scaling the heights of English football, we’re covering all bases here. So not just Vardy, Mahrez and Kante – we’re going back in time to previous wins, goals, stats and everything in between. Need a hand? Sign in on Kwizly and hit the hint button to remove one of the four possible answers. You can use as many hints as you like, ‘n’ all. Challenge your mates and share your score @FourFourTwo. Let’s get started!
The Ultimate Leicester City quiz
