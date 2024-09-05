The Ultimate Crystal Palace quiz
It's the Ultimate Crystal Palace quiz, as we see how much you really know about the Eagles
Here’s a football quiz for all Eagles. Get ready, as we bring you the ultimate Crystal Palace quiz.
Crystal Palace have far more than just one of the most exciting young teams in the Premier League right now. Across a textured history, they’ve lit up London – and we want to know how much you know about them.
Do you know your Oliver’s Army from your Roy’s Boys? Your Wrighty from your Olise?
MORE QUIZZES Premier League quizzes
We present to you 40 questions on Crystal Palace Football Club. No time limit, because we’re so kind.
This quiz covers everything from promotions to unforgettable FA Cup moments, memorable matches, and record-breaking Eagles stats.
Need a hint? Just sign in to Kwizly and use the hint button to eliminate one of the four multiple-choice answers. You can use as many hints as you need!
Challenge your friends and share your results @FourFourTwo. Let’s dive in!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Ultimate Crystal Palace quiz
More Crystal Palace quizzes and Premier League quizzes
ARSENAL The Ultimate quiz
ASTON VILLA The Ultimate quiz
BOURNEMOUTH The Ultimate quiz
BRENTFORD The Ultimate quiz
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION The Ultimate quiz
CHELSEA The Ultimate quiz
EVERTON The Ultimate quiz
FULHAM The Ultimate quiz
IPSWICH TOWN The Ultimate quiz
LEICESTER CITY The Ultimate quiz
LIVERPOOL The Ultimate quiz
MANCHESTER CITY The Ultimate quiz
MANCHESTER UNITED The Ultimate quiz
NEWCASTLE UNITED The Ultimate quiz
NOTTINGHAM FOREST The Ultimate quiz
SOUTHAMPTON The Ultimate quiz
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR The Ultimate quiz
WEST HAM UNITED The Ultimate quiz
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS The Ultimate quiz
Quiz! Can you name every club Ian Wright scored against in the Premier League?
Quiz! Can you name the top 30 Premier League scorers for London clubs?
Quiz! Can you name every club that has played in the Premier League?
Quiz! Can you name the top Premier League scorers of the 2010s?
Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the last 100 clubs to defeat the Premier League champions?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.