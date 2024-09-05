Here’s a football quiz for all Eagles. Get ready, as we bring you the ultimate Crystal Palace quiz.

Crystal Palace have far more than just one of the most exciting young teams in the Premier League right now. Across a textured history, they’ve lit up London – and we want to know how much you know about them.

Do you know your Oliver’s Army from your Roy’s Boys? Your Wrighty from your Olise?

We present to you 40 questions on Crystal Palace Football Club. No time limit, because we’re so kind.

This quiz covers everything from promotions to unforgettable FA Cup moments, memorable matches, and record-breaking Eagles stats.

Need a hint? Just sign in to Kwizly and use the hint button to eliminate one of the four multiple-choice answers. You can use as many hints as you need!

Challenge your friends and share your results @FourFourTwo. Let’s dive in!

The Ultimate Crystal Palace quiz

