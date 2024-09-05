The Ultimate West Ham United quiz
Let's get into the Ultimate West Ham United quiz, as we separate the true Hammers from the casuals
It’s football quiz time. And it’s time for the ultimate West Ham United quiz.
After all, as any good hammers will tell you, West Ham are massive everywhere they go. This is a club that conquered Europe and the World Cup – IYKYK.
So do you know your Noble? Could you tell your Bobby Moore from your Billy Bonds?
40 questions on West Ham United ought to put that to the test. Don’t worry though, there’s no time limit.
We’re going to back to Upton for this one, tracing trophies of yesteryear and remembering idols of East London. Managers and players past and present will come up.
Sign into Kwizly, too, for a little bonus help. There are four possible options for each question – and signing into Kwizly allows you to get rid of one of those wrong answers.
Remember to tell us how you did @FourFourTwo and send to an Irons fan you know. Let’s go!
The Ultimate West Ham United quiz
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.