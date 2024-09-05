The Ultimate Nottingham Forest quiz
Presenting the Ultimate Nottingham Forest quiz, from the Clough years to the current crop
Time for a football quiz. And this… is the ultimate Nottingham Forest quiz.
The Reds are quite simply a giant of the game. From the Clough years to the promotion wins, Nottingham Forest contributed hugely to the tapestry of the English game – and we want to know how well you remember it.
Are you a true Tricky Tree? Or someone who’d call them ‘Notts Forest’? (shudders)
MORE QUIZZES Premier League quizzes
We’ve compiled a whopping 40 questions on Nottingham Forest Football cLub to find out that very question. No time limit.
Each question has four possible answers – and by signing into Kwizly, you can reduce that by 25 per cent and get rid of one of the wrong options. We’re lovely, right?
This is a quiz that dives into the glory years and looks at the wilderness years outside the top flight in equal measure. We want you to recall club heroes, the goals that mattered and the stats that make this great club unique.
Are you ready? Share your score @FourFourTwo and send to a Forest fan you love.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Ultimate Nottingham Forest quiz
More Nottingham Forest quizzes
ARSENAL The Ultimate quiz
ASTON VILLA The Ultimate quiz
BOURNEMOUTH The Ultimate quiz
BRENTFORD The Ultimate quiz
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION The Ultimate quiz
CHELSEA The Ultimate quiz
CRYSTAL PALACE The Ultimate quiz
EVERTON The Ultimate quiz
FULHAM The Ultimate quiz
IPSWICH TOWN The Ultimate quiz
LEICESTER CITY The Ultimate quiz
LIVERPOOL The Ultimate quiz
MANCHESTER CITY The Ultimate quiz
MANCHESTER UNITED The Ultimate quiz
NEWCASTLE UNITED The Ultimate quiz
SOUTHAMPTON The Ultimate quiz
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR The Ultimate quiz
WEST HAM UNITED The Ultimate quiz
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS The Ultimate quiz
Quiz! Can you name the 26 highest-scoring Premier League players by letter of the alphabet?
Quiz! Can you name every team to have won promotion to the Premier League?
Quiz! Can you name every stadium to ever host a Premier League game?
Quiz! Can you name the 50 foreign players with the most Premier League appearances?
Quiz! Can you name every player to score at least four own goals in the Premier League?
Quiz! Can you name every BBC Goal of the Season of the Premier League era?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.