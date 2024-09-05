Time for a football quiz. And this… is the ultimate Nottingham Forest quiz.

The Reds are quite simply a giant of the game. From the Clough years to the promotion wins, Nottingham Forest contributed hugely to the tapestry of the English game – and we want to know how well you remember it.

Are you a true Tricky Tree? Or someone who’d call them ‘Notts Forest’? (shudders)

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Alamy) MORE QUIZZES Premier League quizzes

We’ve compiled a whopping 40 questions on Nottingham Forest Football cLub to find out that very question. No time limit.

Each question has four possible answers – and by signing into Kwizly, you can reduce that by 25 per cent and get rid of one of the wrong options. We’re lovely, right?

This is a quiz that dives into the glory years and looks at the wilderness years outside the top flight in equal measure. We want you to recall club heroes, the goals that mattered and the stats that make this great club unique.

Are you ready? Share your score @FourFourTwo and send to a Forest fan you love.



Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Ultimate Nottingham Forest quiz

More Nottingham Forest quizzes

Quiz! Can you name the 26 highest-scoring Premier League players by letter of the alphabet?

Quiz! Can you name every team to have won promotion to the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name every stadium to ever host a Premier League game?

Quiz! Can you name the 50 foreign players with the most Premier League appearances?

Quiz! Can you name every player to score at least four own goals in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name every BBC Goal of the Season of the Premier League era?