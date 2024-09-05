The Ultimate AFC Bournemouth quiz
It's your ultimate Bournemouth quiz - from Eddie and his dream to the Iraola regime
Another football quiz from FourFourTwo today – and it’s the ultimate Bournemouth quiz. Let’s test your knowledge on the Cherries.
As a side that caught the imagination when they first reached the Premier League, Bournemouth are becoming one of the best-run clubs in the country. They’ve managed to maintain a steadiness in getting back to the top – and they look primed to stay for longer.
But how well do you know the club? Let’s find out.
Coming up will be 40 questions about AFC Bournemouth. No time limit, so take your time on this.
The questions range from Andoni Iraola’s era, way back to when Bournemouth were a lower league outfit. We’re going to be asking you to remember magic moments, specific stats and everything in between.
Fancy a hint? It's yours: just sign into Kwizly and you can click for a little help on any quiz in the top-right. Yes, you can exhaust those hints as many times as you need to, to remove one of the four options we've given you on any given question.
Quiz is below…
The Ultimate Bournemouth quiz
