The Ultimate AFC Bournemouth quiz

By
published

It's your ultimate Bournemouth quiz - from Eddie and his dream to the Iraola regime

The Ultimate Bournemouth quiz
The Ultimate Bournemouth quiz (Image credit: Future)

Another football quiz from FourFourTwo today – and it’s the ultimate Bournemouth quiz. Let’s test your knowledge on the Cherries.

As a side that caught the imagination when they first reached the Premier League, Bournemouth are becoming one of the best-run clubs in the country. They’ve managed to maintain a steadiness in getting back to the top – and they look primed to stay for longer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 