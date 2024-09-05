The Ultimate Brentford quiz
It's the ultimate Brentford quiz, as we test your knowledge on one of London's finest
It’s the ultimate Brentford quiz, as we deliver another world-class football quiz. Are you the Bees’ knees?
The best-run club in the lower leagues is now a fully established outfit in the top tier, having won hearts and minds from all around. This is a club that has put a new spin on the Premier League model – but Brentford have plenty of history, too.
How much of it do you know, though? That’s the question.
MORE QUIZZES Premier League quizzes
We’ve compiled 40 questions about Brentford Football Club. Don’t worry: no time limit.
Questions concern such things as the club’s very foundations, right through to their grand introduction to the Premier League. We’ll ask you about goals and their scorers, managers and their records, as we delve deep into Brentford lore.
And you won’t be alone. There is help on offer, as we can take away one of the four options for each question with the little hint button in the corner of each question. Use it as many times as you like, just by signing into Kwizly.
One for the Brentford fans in your life – and tell us how you got on, @FourFourTwo. Ready?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Ultimate Brentford quiz
More Brentford quizzes and more Premier League quizzes
ARSENAL The Ultimate quiz
ASTON VILLA The Ultimate quiz
BOURNEMOUTH The Ultimate quiz
BRENTFORD The Ultimate quiz
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION The Ultimate quiz
CHELSEA The Ultimate quiz
CRYSTAL PALACE The Ultimate quiz
EVERTON The Ultimate quiz
FULHAM The Ultimate quiz
IPSWICH TOWN The Ultimate quiz
LEICESTER CITY The Ultimate quiz
LIVERPOOL The Ultimate quiz
MANCHESTER CITY The Ultimate quiz
MANCHESTER UNITED The Ultimate quiz
NEWCASTLE UNITED The Ultimate quiz
NOTTINGHAM FOREST The Ultimate quiz
SOUTHAMPTON The Ultimate quiz
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR The Ultimate quiz
WEST HAM UNITED The Ultimate quiz
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS The Ultimate quiz
Quiz! Can you name every player to score 30+ Premier League goals in a season?
Quiz! Can you name all 92 stadiums in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two, for 2024/25?
Quiz! Can you name the top 50 Premier League assist-makers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 34 players with 100+ Premier League goals?
Quiz! Can you name every team to have won promotion to the Premier League?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.