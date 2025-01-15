Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham: Live streams & TV channels for North London Derby, plus preview & team news

Title-chasing Arsenal are in desperate need of a victory as they host an inconsistent Spurs side in a crucial North London derby. This guide explains how to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

North London Derby: Key information

• Arsenal vs Tottenham Date: Wednesday, 15 January 2025

• Arsenal vs Tottenham Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET

• Arsenal vs Tottenham Venue: Emirates Stadium , London

• Arsenal vs Tottenham TV channels: TNT Sports (UK)

• Arsenal vs Tottenham Streams: Discovery+ (UK) | Peacock (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia)

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Preview

Dumped out of the FA Cup on penalties by Manchester United and trailing Newcastle 2-0 after the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, Arsenal’s chances of winning silverware this season have been greatly reduced. While they remain firmly in the Premier League title race, they cannot afford many slip-ups if they hope to overhaul leaders Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate for his players to deliver a big performance against bitter rivals Spurs but will be concerned about his side’s profligacy in front of goal. The Gunners have scored just once in their last three games, despite having plenty of possession and creating numerous chances.

Spurs will be hoping this poor run of form in front of goal continues as they look to secure a rare win on enemy soil. Ange Postecoglou’s side were excellent last week as they secured a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup but followed that with a poor display as they edged past non-league Tamworth after extra time.

Inconsistent all season long, which Spurs will turn up at the Emirates? Tune in to find out and read on for all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live streams wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Team News

Arsenal have limited options in attack after Gabriel Jesus damaged his knee in the loss to Manchester United. With Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri also missing the derby, it is likely that Kai Havertz will continue in attack despite his wasteful performance against United.

Arteta also have some issues at the back with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu both sidelined, while Riccardo Calafiori is also a serious doubt after missing the FA Cup loss with a muscular injury.

Tottenham have been unfortunate with injuries all season and will once again be without first-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, as well as goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

That means Antonio Kinsky will get his first taste of a north London derby in goal and in the centre of defence it is likely to be Archie Gray and Radu Drăgușin. Further forward, Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke should all return to the starting XI after coming off the bench against Tamworth.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham: TV channels and live streams

What channel is Arsenal vs Spurs on in the UK?

You can watch Arsenal vs Spurs on TNT Sports in the UK. The game will go out on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6.30pm GMT ahead of the 8pm GMT kick-off.

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can watch Arsenal vs Tottenham online by subscribing to the Discovery+ streaming platform. You'll need the Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

Where can I watch Arsenal vs Tottenham in the US?

Soccer fans in the US can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Peacock's Premium tier comes in at $7.99 a month, or $79.99 for the year if you're prepared to pay upfront, and the service will show select live games as well as highlights and replays.

Kick-off is at 3pm ET or 12pm PT.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham from abroad

Are you away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Arsenal vs Tottenham.

The answer is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world, which means you can bypass geo-restrictions.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

Other global streams for Arsenal vs Tottenham

Canada

Fans in Canada can watch Arsenal vs Tottenham on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Tottenham on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can watch Arsenal vs Tottenham on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions start from $49.99 a month.

Africa

You can watch Arsenal vs Tottenham in Africa on beIN Sports or on SuperSport, depending on which country you're in.

