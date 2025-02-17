Watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Free Live stream and TV coverage in the UK

Watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano as the Spanish giants look to go top of La Liga as they host Europe-hunting Rayo at the Camp Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Date: Monday, February 17, 2025

• Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Kick-off time: 9pm CET / 8pm GMT / 3pm ET

• Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Venue: Camp Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

• Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano FREE Stream: ITVX (UK)

• Other streams: ESPN+ (US), TSN+ (Canada), beIN Sports (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano for FREE in the UK

Good news for fans in the UK; Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano will be available to watch for free thanks to ITV.

Public free-to-air broadcaster ITV has the rights to show 10 La Liga games live per season, and they've selected this Monday night clash on February 17 as one of the 10.

You can watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano on linear television on ITV4, or online via the ITVX streaming platform. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT in both cases.

ITVX is free to use with a simple registration. The service is geo-restricted, so you'll need a VPN if you want to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano while travelling abroad – more on that below.

Presenter: Semra Hunter

Commentators: Sam Matterface, Terry Gibson

Pundits: Guillem Balague, Vicky Losada

How to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano from anywhere

Out of the country when Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano in the US

Fans in the US can watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano on the ESPN+ streaming platform, which is the home of La Liga in the US.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, but that gets you every single La Liga game, along with plenty more soccer and sport.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Barcelona vs Ray Vallecano on the TSN+ streaming platform. As with ESPN+ in the US, TSN+ is your one-stop shop for La Liga in Canada.

TSN+ subscriptions start from $8 a month, or $80 for a year.

Watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Preview

Barcelona have the chance to spring to the top of the La Liga table tonight, as a victory would take them top on goal difference.

The Catalan side have been handed a big opportunity after the two teams above them, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid both drew at the weekend - for the second week in a row, no less.

Real Madrid are top on 51 points, with their neighbours Atlético a point behind, while Barça are poised on 48 points. Victory against Rayo would take them level on points with Real Madrid but they already have a vastly superior goal difference (+39 to Madrid’s +29), which would only increase with a win.

Barcelona are picking up momentum again after a rough November and December. Last month they won the first piece of silverware of the season with the Supercopa, and since then they have progressed smoothly in the Champions League and now won three games in a row in La Liga.

After thrashing Valencia 7-1 and squeezing past Alaves 1-0, the Blaugrana beat Sevilla 4-1 last time out. Robert Lewandoswki opened the scoring that day to extend his lead at the top of the ‘Pichichi’ standings as the top scorer in La Liga on 19 goals. With Raphinha not far behind, and the young talent Lamine Yamal purring, Barça have a potent attack.

Rayo, meanwhile, have won three on the bounce themselves, and find themselves pushing for European football.

The side from the outskirts of Madrid have been one of the surprise packages in Spanish football in recent years. They went on an incredible run during their latest promotion from the Segunda División in 2021/2022 and while that may have fizzled out, they have found top-tier solidity and are now pushing for their highest finish in their history.

Rayo sit sixth in La Liga on 35 points. They’re six points behind Villarreal but they do have a game in hand, while Athletic Bilbao 10 points ahead are the only other team between Rayo and Barcelona in the table.

Sixth place would secure European football for Rayo, a huge achievement for a team whose best finish from 21 seasons in Spain’s Primera División (La Liga) is 8th.