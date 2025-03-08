Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna: TV & streaming details for today's La Liga game

Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna as the Spanish giants look to maintain their spot at the top of La Liga as they welcome Osasuna to the Camp Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Saturday March 8, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts.

Barcelona vs Osasuna: Key information • Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025 • Kick-off time: 9pm CET / 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Camp Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona • FREE Stream: GXR • Other streams: Premier Sports (UK), ESPN+ (US), TSN+ (Canada), beIN Sports (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Barcelona are in the driving seat in what's shaping us as thrilling La Liga title race between three teams. Real Madrid led the way earlier in the season but a run of one win in five games - including a draw with Osasuna - has handed the advantage to Hansi Flick's Barça.

Barcelona have won six La Liga games on the spin, but they've needed to. Madrid may have slipped in recent weeks but remain just three points behind, and that's without mentioning the other contenders from the Spanish capital, Atlético, who are just a point behind Barcelona.

Every game and every point matters from here on in, with 12 games to go. Osasuna are the visitors to Barcelona's temporary home in Montjuic Parc on Saturday night, the Pamplona club sitting mid-table and facing the tough challenge of keeping the league's top side and top scorers at bay.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Osasuna for free?

The only free-to-air broadcaster for Barcelona vs Osasuna is GXR World, a streaming platform that operates in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, and the Maldives. Coverage is coverage free with no registration required but is geo-restricted to those territories.

How to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna from anywhere

Out of the country when Barcelona vs Osasuna is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna in the US

Fans in the US can watch Barcelona vs Osasuna on the ESPN+ streaming platform, which is the home of La Liga in the US.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, but that gets you every single La Liga game, along with plenty more soccer and sport.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Osasuna in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Barcelona vs Osasuna on the TSN+ streaming platform. As with ESPN+ in the US, TSN+ is your one-stop shop for La Liga in Canada.

TSN+ subscriptions start from $8 a month, or $80 for a year.

Watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Barcelona vs Osasuna on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.