Watch Everton vs Tottenham: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time, preview

Can David Moyes get his first win back as Everton manager?

Watch Everton vs Tottenham today as the relegation-threatened Toffees host a Spurs side who are also struggling for form in the Premier League.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Everton vs Spurs live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Everton vs Tottenham Date: Sunday, January 19

• Everton vs Tottenham Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 9am ET

• Everton vs Tottenham Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool

• Everton vs Tottenham TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

How to watch Everton vs Spurs in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Everton vs Spurs on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with the game forming the first part of 'Super Sunday' on Sky.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's packages, which require a minimum 24-month contract. For a more flexible streaming option, Now TV offers all 12 Sky Sports channels with its Sports package, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Everton vs Tottenham in the US

Fans in the US can watch Everton vs Tottenham on the cable TV channel USA Network.

USA Network only comes on cable TV or on cord-cutting TV streaming packages - there's no standalone streaming platform to subscribe to.

That means you're looking at a cord-cutter like Sling TV or Fubo, which both offer a host of cable channels in an online package. USA Network is available on Sling's Blue package, which is $50.99 a month but now down to $25.50 for your first month. Fubo is pricier still at $79.99 a month but you have the option of a free trial.

Both allow you to watch USA Network, which hosts several Premier League live games each week.

How to watch Everton vs Tottenham from anywhere

Away from home when Everton vs Spurs is on? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Everton vs Tottenham streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Everton vs Tottenham in Canada? Canadians can watch Everton vs Tottenham on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Everton vs Tottenham in Australia? Fans in Australia can watchEverton vs Tottenham on Optus Sport, which shows all Premier League games live. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

Can I watch Everton vs Tottenham live in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Everton vs Tottenham on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99 a month.

Everton vs Tottenham: Preview

Tottenham went through a phase of being known as inconsistent but they have now shaken that tag and lately emerged as consistently underperforming.

They're making decent progress in the cups but in the league they have only won one of their past nine games - that win coming a month ago. In that time, Ange Postecoglou's side have slumped to 14th in the Premier League table.

Spurs are only seven points ahead of an Everton side who have been engulfed in a relegation battle since the early days of the season. New manager David Moyes took charge of his first game in mid-week against Aston Villa but a 1-0 defeat was a reminder of the task that faces him after replacing Sean Dyche.

While Spurs have scored more goals than any team besides the league leaders Liverpool, Everton are painfully goal-shy. The Toffees have only scored 15 goals all season, drawing a blank in nine of their past 11 games.