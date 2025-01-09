Watch Fulham vs Watford: Live streams and TV channels for FA Cup third round clash

Craven Cottage will be the scene for Fulham vs Watford

Watch Fulham vs Watford as the the FA Cup third round gets underway on Thursday January 9.

Fulham vs Watford key information • Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025 • Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV channels: ESPN+ (US) | Optus Sport (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The fixture is one of three mid-week games on Thursday, with the third round of the FA Cup now spread across five days in 2025.

Premier League side Fulham host at Craven Cottage in West London, with the visitors Watford, who play in the second-tier Championship, making the short journey from their home just north of the capital.

Neither Fulham nor Watford have ever won the FA Cup, which is English football's premier cup competition and the oldest domestic competition in the world. Both sides have been to the final, Watford most recently in 2019 when they lost out to Manchester City.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Fulham vs Watford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Fulham vs Watford in the UK?

There is no UK TV coverage or live stream for Fulham vs Watford in the FA Cup.

The FA Cup is being shown free-to-air across the BBC and ITV but only limited fixtures, and Fulham vs Watford has not been selected for broadcast.

Those from a country that has coverage who currently find themselves in the UK would have to use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to access their streams.

Watch Fulham vs Watford in the US

Fans in the US can watch Fulham vs Watford on ESPN+. Not only that, they can watch every single game from the third round of the FA Cup.

Standalone ESPN+ subscriptions cost $11.99 a month or $119.99 for a year.

You can also get bundles with Disney+ and Hulu. If you went direct with Hulu, you could in theory get a Fulham vs Watford free live stream, as the Hulu + Live TV package comes with a three-day free trial.

Kick-off is at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT.

Watch Fulham vs Watford in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Watford - and indeed every other FA Cup third round match - on Optus Sport.

Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for the year. Optus also has the rights to every single Premier League game, so it's a pretty solid investment for fans of English football.

Kick-off is at 6.45am AEDT - that's Friday in Australia.

Not in Australia right now? You can still access your Optus Sport account from abroad, by using a VPN - more on that below.

Watch Fulham vs Watford from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

