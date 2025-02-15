How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves online from anywhere – Live stream and TV details for Premier League game
Can the Reds take another step closer to the Premier League title?
Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday looking to bounce back from their Merseyside derby draw in mid-week and to compound Wolves' current Premier League misery.
Want to tune in? Follow along as our handy guide brings you all the details on how to watch Liverpool vs Wolves live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are in the world.
Liverpool vs Wolves key information
• Liverpool vs Wolves Date: Sunday, 16 February 2025
• Liverpool vs Wolves Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 9am ET
• Liverpool vs Wolves Venue: Anfield, Liverpool.
• Liverpool vs Wolves TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling TV (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)
How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Wolves on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 1pm.
You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.
You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.
Watch Liverpool vs Wolves in the US
In the US, fans can watch Liverpool vs Wolves on the USA Network, which is a cable TV channel run by NBC.
There's no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but you could use a cord but if you don't have traditional cable, a cord-cutting streaming service effectively gives you all the channels you could possibly want, but in an online package.
Sling TV starts from $46.99 a month for the Sling Blue package, but you can currently get your first month half price. Fubo is rather more pricey but you do get a free trial.
Watch Liverpool vs Wolves from anywhere
What if you're away from home when Liverpool vs Wolves is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Watch Liverpool vs Wolves streams globally
Can I watch Liverpool vs Wolves in Canada?
Liverpool vs Wolves is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.
Can I watch Liverpool vs Wolves in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Wolves on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season.
Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.
Can I watch Liverpool vs Wolves in New Zealand?
Fans in New Zealand can watch Liverpool vs Wolves on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.
Can I watch Liverpool vs Wolves in Africa?
You can watch Liverpool vs Wolves on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
