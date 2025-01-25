Manchester City vs Chelsea live streams and TV channels: How to watch Premier League heavyweights clash today

Watch Manchester City vs Chelsea today for an intriguing encounter between two sides that unexpectedly find themselves in a battle to finish in the top four of the Premier League.. This guide explains how to watch Man City vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Chelsea: Key information

• Date: Saturday, 25 January 2025

• Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET

• Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Manchester City vs Chelsea on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in the US

In the US, you can watch Manchester City vs Chelsea on the Peacock streaming service, with kick-off at 11.30am ET.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan. You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Watch Manchester City vs Chelsea from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Man City vs Chelsea is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Manchester City vs Chelsea streams globally

Can I watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in Canada? Manchester City vs Chelsea is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Chelsea on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Manchester City vs Chelsea on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in Africa? You can watch Manchester City vs Chelsea on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Preview

Just when Pep Guardiola thought his City side had turned a corner, scoring 23 goals and conceding just four during a six-game unbeaten run, the reigning Premier League champions suffered a calamitous collapse in Paris.

Leading 2-0 on Wednesday night in a crunch Champions League fixture, City fell to a 4-2 defeat to PSG that leaves their hopes of making the knockout phase in the balance. The manner of the defeat will have been the most disappointing for Guardiola, with his midfield offering little to no protection to a struggling backline.

Chelsea will hope to take advantage of City’s defensive struggles and come into the game on the back of their first victory in six league games. The Blues may have seen their title challenge end during a difficult spell in December and early January, but they sit fourth in the table (two points clear of Man City) and have been excellent away from home all season, picking up 21 points on the road.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Team news

Man City have their fair share of injuries, with Nathan Ake, Jeremy Doku, Oscar Bobb and Rodri all sidelined. Ruben Dias may also be unavailable after having to be replaced at half-time in the defeat to PSG.

Guardiola can, however, now call upon Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis after the trio completed their moves to the Etihad. All three will be in contention to make their debut but it is likely they will start on the bench.

As for Chelsea, Levi Colwill and Enzo Fernandez are both doubtful, while Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Mykhaylo Mudryk all remain unavailable for selection due to injury. It also remains to be seen whether club captain Reece James is fit enough to start back-to-back games, so Malo Gusto may come back into the side.

Trevoh Chalobah may also get another chance in the back four after delivering an impressive performance in the win over Wolves, despite having only just been recalled from his loan spell at Crystal Palace.