Watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest: Live streams, TV channels for Premier League Super Sunday clash

Watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest for a clash between Premier League high-flyers on Sunday, February 23, which will be key in the race for the Champions League places.

Forest have been the surprise package of the season, going from 17th last season to sit third after 25 games. Newcastle have dropped points in recent weeks but are poised in seventh place, six points behind Forest.

It's shaping up to be a great contest and you won't want to miss it. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Newcastle v Forest online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• Newcastle v Forest Date: Sunday, 23 February 2025

• Newcastle v Forest Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 9am ET

• Newcastle v Forest Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle

• Newcastle v Forest TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Where to watch Newcastle v Forest in the UK

Newcastle v Forest will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK, preceding Man City v Liverpool as part of the broadcaster's 'Super Sunday' on February 23.

The game will be shown on the Sky Sports Main Event channel, with coverage starting at 1pm GMT ahead of the 2pm kick-off.

Sky Sports channels come in long-term contract TV packages direct through Sky – check out their latest prices. For a more ad-hoc streaming option, NowTV offers all 12 Sky Sports channels for £26 a month.

Watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest on Optus Sport, which is a streaming platform that offers each and every Premier League game each week.

Optus Sport plans start from AU$24.99 a month. It's a late night for fans down under – Kick-off is at 1am AEDT on February 24.

Away from Australia right now? You can still get your Premier League streams on Optus Sport while abroad – more on that below.

Watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest from anywhere

Away from home when Newcastle v Nottingham Forest is on? You don't have to miss the game. A VPN can unblock your streaming services while abroad.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, so you can bypass geo-restrictions on your usual streaming services. They're also great for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNS and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest in the US

Fans in the US can watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest on USA Network, which is a cable TV channel. Kick-off is at 9am ET.

If you don't have cable, you won't find the game live on Peacock, which is the streaming platform of USA Network's parent company, NBC. Instead, you'll need a 'cord-cutting' streaming service, such as Sling TV or Fubo. Sling Blue starts from $45.99 a month depending on your location, while Fubo costs $82.99 a month.

Watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest in Canada

If you're in Canada, Fubo is the place to watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest on Sunday, as the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

Unlike the US version of Fubo, Canadian Fubo operates as a dedicated streaming platform where you can choose between individual match feeds. Plans start from $29.99 a month.

For more information on global broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25