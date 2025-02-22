Watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest: Live streams, TV channels for Premier League Super Sunday clash
It's an important game in the race for the Champions League places - here's how you can tune in
Watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest for a clash between Premier League high-flyers on Sunday, February 23, which will be key in the race for the Champions League places.
Forest have been the surprise package of the season, going from 17th last season to sit third after 25 games. Newcastle have dropped points in recent weeks but are poised in seventh place, six points behind Forest.
It's shaping up to be a great contest and you won't want to miss it. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Newcastle v Forest online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.
Key information
• Newcastle v Forest Date: Sunday, 23 February 2025
• Newcastle v Forest Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 9am ET
• Newcastle v Forest Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle
• Newcastle v Forest TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Where to watch Newcastle v Forest in the UK
Newcastle v Forest will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK, preceding Man City v Liverpool as part of the broadcaster's 'Super Sunday' on February 23.
The game will be shown on the Sky Sports Main Event channel, with coverage starting at 1pm GMT ahead of the 2pm kick-off.
Sky Sports channels come in long-term contract TV packages direct through Sky – check out their latest prices. For a more ad-hoc streaming option, NowTV offers all 12 Sky Sports channels for £26 a month.
Watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest on Optus Sport, which is a streaming platform that offers each and every Premier League game each week.
Optus Sport plans start from AU$24.99 a month. It's a late night for fans down under – Kick-off is at 1am AEDT on February 24.
Away from Australia right now? You can still get your Premier League streams on Optus Sport while abroad – more on that below.
Watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest from anywhere
Away from home when Newcastle v Nottingham Forest is on? You don't have to miss the game. A VPN can unblock your streaming services while abroad.
A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, so you can bypass geo-restrictions on your usual streaming services. They're also great for your general internet security.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNS and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN provider on the market.
Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest in the US
Fans in the US can watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest on USA Network, which is a cable TV channel. Kick-off is at 9am ET.
If you don't have cable, you won't find the game live on Peacock, which is the streaming platform of USA Network's parent company, NBC. Instead, you'll need a 'cord-cutting' streaming service, such as Sling TV or Fubo. Sling Blue starts from $45.99 a month depending on your location, while Fubo costs $82.99 a month.
Watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest in Canada
If you're in Canada, Fubo is the place to watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest on Sunday, as the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.
Unlike the US version of Fubo, Canadian Fubo operates as a dedicated streaming platform where you can choose between individual match feeds. Plans start from $29.99 a month.
For more information on global broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Patrick manages the How To Watch content across FourFourTwo and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. A lifelong Evertonian, he now plies his own footballing trade on the bobbly pitches of the famous Bristol Downs League.
Watch Manchester City v Liverpool: Live streams, TV channels for clash of Premier League titans
Is Southampton v Brighton on TV? Live streams and where to watch Saturday's Premier League game