Is Newcastle vs Bromley on TV? Watch online for free in the UK

Watch Newcastle vs Bromley today as the Premier League's form team face a visit from third round debutants Bromley in the FA Cup. Here, FourFourTwo brings you every detail on live streams, including a free stream in the UK, and how to watch from anywhere.

Newcastle vs Bromley key information • Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • Free stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) • TV channels: ESPN+ (US) | Optus Sport (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

This is a huge occasion for Bromley; never before have the London side reached the milestone of the third round of the FA Cup. After getting past Rochdale in a seven-goal thriller, the League Two side edged past Solihull Moors, and the dream continues with a trip to the Premier League's Newcastle United on January 12.

Newcastle are six-time winners of the FA Cup, although their last title - which is also their last piece of domestic silverware - came back in 1955. Still, Newcastle have been revitalised under Saudi Arabian investment, and their recent form is among the strongest in the land. They have won seven games in a row in all competitions, their latest scalp being Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Bromley currently sit mid-table, in 12th in League Two, which is the fourth tier of English football. With Newcastle in fourth in the Premier League 74 league places separate the two sides.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Newcastle vs Bromley online, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Bromley in the UK?

In the UK, Newcastle vs Bromley will be broadcast online by the BBC. Unlike certain other fixtures from the FA Cup third round, the game will not be shown live on standard terrestrial television, but will be available to watch on your TV via the Red Button. The BBC will also have a Newcastle vs Bromley free live stream, via the BBC iPlayer streaming platform and also the BBC Sport website. Not in the UK right now? TV licence holders can still get their Newcastle vs Bromley free stream by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Newcastle vs Bromley from abroad

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

► See also: FA Cup all-time top scorers

Watch Newcastle vs Bromley in the US

Fans in the US can watch Newcastle vs Bromley on ESPN+, which is home to live streams for all 32 fixtures in the third round of the FA Cup. A subscription to ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month, or $119.99 for a year. Kick-off is at 10am ET / 7am PT.

Newcastle vs Bromley: Broadcasters globally

How to watch Newcastle vs Bromley in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet has the rights to the FA Cup, and like ESPN, will have live streams for all ties on its streaming platform, Sportsnet+.

You'll need the Premium subscription to Sportsnet+ for this one, which costs $34.99 a month or $249.99 a year.

How to watch Newcastle vs Bromley in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Bromley on Optus Sport, which also has all the other FA Cup games, as well as all Premier League fixtures.

For that treasure trove of English football, you pay $24.99 a month or $229 a year for an Optus Sport subscription.

Kick-off is at 2am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday, so it's one for the hardcore fans in Australia.

How to watch Newcastle vs Bromley in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can watch Newcastle vs Bromley on Sky Sport.

Sky Sport Now is the streaming platform, with subscriptions costing $29.99 a week, $49.99 a month, or $499.99 a year.

More from the FA CUP

► How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2024/25

Newcastle vs Bromley: Routes to the FA Cup third round

Newcastle

Bye (Premier League and Championship clubs only enter the competition at the third round stage)

Bromley

First round: Rochdale 3-4 Bromley

Second round: Solihull Moors 1-2 Bromley

► JULES BREACH: The FA Cup is still a magical competition and fans of all clubs will be dreaming of a trip to Wembley in May

Newcastle vs Bromley: FA Cup history

Newcastle

6-time winners: (1910, 1924, 1932, 1951, 1952, 1955)

7-time runners-up (1905, 1906, 1908, 1911, 1974, 1998, 1999)

Bromley

Best result: Third round (2025)