How to watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV details, Preview, Team news for Europa League clash

Watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United on the evening of Thursday March 6 as the 2024/25 Europa League knockout phase begins, with all the details here on broadcast options globally.

Key information

• Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Date: Thursday, 6 March, 2025

• Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Kick-off time: 5.45pm GMT / 12.45pm ET

• Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Venue: Reale Arena, San Sebastián

• Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Free stream: Auvio (Belgium)

• Real Sociedad vs Manchester United TV & streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Read on for all the details on how to watch Man United Sociedad live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United for free?

You can watch Man United play Real Sociedad for free, if you're in Belgium.

Public broadcaster RTBF has the rights to this game and will show it live on linear television, while also providing a Man United Sociedad free live stream on its streaming platform, Auvio.

You need to sign up but you don't need to pay anything. Coverage is geo-restricted to Belgium so if you're out of the country right now, you'll need a VPN to get your usual Auvio access – more on that below.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Real Sociedad vs Manchester United, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Man United against Real Sociedad in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Man United's visit to Real Sociedad on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

On TV, the game will air on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 5pm ahead of the 5.45pm kick-off. If you don't have it already, you'll need to add TNT Sports to your existing TV package - prices vary by provider.

If you want to watch Sociedad vs Man United online, Discovery+ is the online home of TNT Sports, with subscriptions costing £30.99.

Watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Real Sociedad vs Manchester United live stream.

Paramount+ plans start from $7.99 a month, and they also have a free trial at the moment so you could in theory watch the game for free if you didn't want to watch anything else in the future.

What if you're away from the US right now? You can still access Paramount+ by using a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services.

Where else can I watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: Match Preview

Manchester United will be hoping a torrid season still has some signs of life as they prepare for this two-legged tie against the Spanish side Real Sociedad.

Ruben Amorim's men were dumped out of the FA Cup by Fulham last weekend and their Premier League campaign has gone horribly awry, so this is all they have left to play for. In fact, winning the Europa League surely represents their only chance of playing European football again next season.

United made a shaky start to their Europa League campaign in the opening league phase, drawing their opening three matches. However, they went on to win the remaining five, finishing in third place as the only unbeaten team.

That high finish secured a smooth passage directly to this knockout phase, whereas their opponents, Real Sociedad, had to come through a play-off round having finished down in 13th. The Basque side beat Midtjylland home and away in that play-off to go through 7-3 on aggregate and set up this clash with Manchester United.

Sociedad come into the tie having just been beaten domestically by Real Madrid and Barcelona, so they’re quite understandably not on a roll but they’ll fancy their chances at home against Man United. Even considering the English side’s higher finish in the Europa League table, there is an air of vulnerability about Ruben Amorim’s men every time they step onto the pitch.

Sociedad will be eager to use their home advantage to try and take a solid scoreline to a nervy Old Trafford for the return leg next week.

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: Team News

As if they needed any more concerns, Manchester United have big problems with their squad for Thursday’s game against Real Sociedad. So big, in fact, they have only named 18 players to make the trip, where 23 are allowed. That squad includes three goalkeepers, so there are only 15 players for 10 outfield positions.

The key new absentees are Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte, who both picked up minor injuries in the FA Cup defeat by Fulham. Big names with continuing long-term absences include Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, and Kobbie Mainoo.

Real Sociedad ave doubts about key midfielder Zubimendi, who has been named in their squad but may not start due to injury.

Manchester United squad to face Real Sociedad

Andre Onana, Elyh Harrison, Dermot Mee, Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven, Victor Lindelof, Leny Yoro, Patrick Dorgu, Harry Amass, Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund.

Real Sociedad squad to face Manchester United

Remiro, Marrero y Fraga, Aihen, Zubimendi, Zubeldia, Aritz, Barrenetxea, Óskarsson, Oyarzabal, Becker, Javi López, Kubo, Olasagasti, Sergio Gómez, Traoré, Aramburu, Aguerd, Turrientes, Brais Méndez, Sucic, Pablo Marín, Jon Martín y Mariezkurrena.