The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw back in November

Watch Sheffield United v Coventry today for an important clash in the EFL Championship, as the Blades look to take another step towards automatic promotion, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage.

Sheffield United still have Championship leaders Leeds United in their sights.

The Blades can go top of the table with victory over Coventry City on Friday night, as the two sides go head-to-head in what has all the makings of an exciting second-tier encounter in South Yorkshire.

Frank Lampard's men have been in fine form themselves following his appointment and will hope to further solidify their hopes of a play-off position and a result at Bramall Lane would go a long way to strengthening those aims.

The Sky Blues have lost only four times since the turn of the year and have also tasted defeat just once in their last seven games in the Championship.

Back in November, an entertaining 2-2 draw was played out, with Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic also sent off at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Who comes out on top in this one remains to be seen.

This guide explains how to watch Sheff Utd vs Coventry online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch Sheffield United v Coventry for FREE

As part of an ongoing agreement between the EFL, ITV Sport and Sky Sports, Sheffield United vs Coventry will be shown on free-to-air television in the UK, with the game live on ITV 4 on Friday March 28.

You can also watch Sheff Utd vs Coverntry on ITV X, which is ITV's dedicated online streaming service, much similar to BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 7.30pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

ITVX is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN to get your usual coverage if you're overseas – more on that below.

Watch Sheffield United v Coventry from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Sheffield United v Coventry is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Sheffield United v Coventry in the UK

As well as the ITV coverage outlined above, fans in the UK can watch Sheffield United v Coventry on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 19:00 GMT.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment. For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV.

Watch Sheffield United v Coventry in the US In the US, you can stream Sheffield United vs Coventry on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network with kick-off at 4pm ET. Paramount+ is owned by American network CBS, the official broadcaster for the EFL. Monthly subscriptions start from $7.99.

Can I watch Sheffield United v Coventry in Canada? DAZN is the official broadcaster of the EFL in Canada. Prices start from $29.99 a month, or $199 upfront for a year-long plan.

Can I watch Sheffield United v Coventry in Australia? The rights holder for the Championship in Australia is beIN Sports, with Friday's game shown on beIN Sports 3 and online via the beIN Sports Connect streaming platform. Subscriptions cost $14.99 a month, or $149.99 for a year.

Can I watch Sheffield United vs Coventry in New Zealand? Similarly to Australia, Championship football is accessible in New Zealand via beIN Sports Connect, for the same prize of $14.99 a month.