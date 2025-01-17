Is West Ham vs Crystal Palace on TV? Live streams, channels, and how to watch from anywhere

Watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace today as the two London clubs clash in this weekend's round of Premier League fixtures, with all the details here on live streams, TV channels, and how you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Saturday, 18 January 2024 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: London Stadium, London • TV channels: USA Network, Sling TV (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

West Ham made the ideal start to life under new boss Graham Potter with a 3-2 win over Fulham in his first Premier League game in charge on Tuesday night.

The Hammers are back at the London Stadium on Saturday looking to beat another London rival. Two wins from two home games would certainly be a positive start for Potter.

But Oliver Glasner will have other ideas. His Palace side have improved significantly after a dismal start to the season, taking 17 points from their last 10 games and only losing once in that period.

It's a tough game to call, then, and a fascinating clash between two sides looking to further distance themselves from the relegation zone.

Is West Ham vs Crystal Palace on TV in the UK?

West Ham vs Crystal Palace is not on TV in the UK on Saturday.

The fixture takes places on Saturday at 3pm GMT, the time at which Premier League games are subject to a television 'blackout' in the UK, although they are still widely available all over the world.

► The Saturday 3pm blackout: Why aren't all Premier Leagues games broadcast on television in the UK?

Watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace in the US

In the US, you can watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace on the USA Network, a television channel that comes on most cable packages.

There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, so for those who want to stream the game online, you're looking at a cord-cutting cable TV streaming service, such as Sling TV or Fubo.

USA Network is included on the Sling Blue package, which costs $50.99 a month but is discounted by half to $25.50 for your first month. Fubo, meanwhile, is a heftier investment, at $79.99 a month, but it comes with a free trial so you could technically watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace for free.

Watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

What if you're away from home when West Ham vs Crystal Palace is on, and you find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace in Canada? West Ham vs Crystal Palace is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace in Africa? You can watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.