Wolves v Leeds United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leeds will be looking to make it back-to-back wins under Jesse Marsch when they take on Wolves on Friday night.

The Whites registered a vital victory in dramatic fashion last time out. Kenny McLean's strike in the first minute of second-half stoppage time looked to have rescued a point for Norwich at Elland Road, but Joe Gelhardt struck with one of the last kicks of the game to put Leeds 2-1 up against their relegation rivals.

The win brought to an end a dismal run which had left Leeds looking nervously over their shoulder. They had lost six in a row prior to Norwich's trip to Yorkshire, conceding 21 goals and scoring only two.

Their poor from brought Marcelo Bielsa's tenure to an end, despite the fans' enduring support for the Argentine. The deep connection between Bielsa and the Elland Road faithful is another reason why it was so important for Marsch to pick up his first win sooner rather than later.

Wolves were also triumphant last time out, as Conor Coady's header brought them a 1-0 victory over Everton. The win on Merseyside keeps Wolves in the hunt for the European places, with Bruno Lage's side just four points behind Manchester United in fifth as the business end of the season approaches.

Leeds will have to make do without Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips, Tyler Roberts and Junior Firpo for their trip to the Black Country. Patrick Bamford is fully fit again and will lead the line, but Gelhardt will expect to get a few minutes off the bench after his influential cameo at the weekend. Rodrigo Moreno might only be fit enough for the bench due to a thigh issue.

Wolves will be unable to call upon the services of Nelson Semedo and Ki-Jana Hoever, but Hwang Hee-chan is likely to be involved in some capacity despite a slight back injury.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Friday 18 March, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

