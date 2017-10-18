The 15 most miraculous Champions League group stage escapes

Neil Lennon’s men forged a reputation for exceeding expectations in Europe, and their tremendous display of courage and resilience in this campaign showed exactly why. After a decent start, with four points from their first three matches, Lennon's men hosted Barcelona at Celtic Park after losing 2-1 in the Camp Nou.

Despite seeing just 16.4% possession, the Scots went ahead through Victor Wanyama before grabbing late victory via youngster Tony Watt. Lionel Messi's injury-time effort was a mere consolation; Celtic won with the lowest recorded possession figure since Opta began collecting data in 2006/07. The Bhoys went down to Benfica in their penultimate game, leaving them third on goal difference, but grafted to a 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in their final match thanks to Kris Commons' 81st-minute penalty.