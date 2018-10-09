Ranked! Every Premier League club by squad value – how much is your team worth?
By Greg Lea
Premier League squad value
How much is your Premier League team worth? In this slideshow, we rank all 20 top-flight clubs by their squad value, from lowest to highest.
Please note: Transfermarkt's values are based on a multitude of logical factors, but are merely estimates and don't necessarily reflect the fee a player could reasonably command in the next transfer window. But they're all relative.
20. Cardiff (£84.83m)
The Bluebirds have endured a difficult start to the season, with Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham extending their winless run to eight games and leaving them rooted to the foot of the Premier League table. Climbing out of the relegation zone will be a major ask for Cardiff, whose overall value of £84.83m is comfortably the lowest in the division.
Attacking trio Bobby Reid, Kenneth Zohore and Josh Murphy are Neil Warnock’s most valuable assets, but no Bluebird is worth more than £10m. Given that the Welsh outfit spent a modest £29m in the summer transfer window following their surprise promotion last term, that isn't really a surprise.
19. Huddersfield (£104.49m)
Huddersfield overturned the odds to survive in the Premier League last season, but their bid to avoid second-season syndrome hasn’t begun well: the Terriers have lost five of their first eight games and are still awaiting their first victory of 2018/19.
David Wagner is working with one of the smallest budgets in the division, so avoiding the drop again this term would be a fantastic achievement. Terence Kongolo (£13.5m) and Aaron Mooy (£9m) are valued reasonably highly, but a lack of top-level experience across the board is reflected in their lowly placing in this list.
18. Watford (£144.63m)
Watford had a rather low-key summer by their standards, adding just five new first-teamers to their squad. Javi Gracia named the same starting XI for the first six games of this season (before Daryl Janmaat succumbed to injury), and the Hornets' continuity was rewarded with a fast start which saw them win their first four encounters in the top flight.
Watford have since succumbed to defeats by Manchester United, Arsenal and Bournemouth, but they still look set to avoid a relegation battle this year. That’s impressive when you consider that Gracia’s group has one of the lowest market values in the Premier League.
17. Bournemouth (£147.83m)
Eddie Howe is still working miracles on the south coast, with Bournemouth flying high in sixth spot after eight games. The 40-year-old continues to keep faith with a core of players who have been ever-present since promotion to the Premier League in 2015, but he’s also made some smart additions in the transfer market – including David Brooks and Jefferson Lerma this past summer.
Bournemouth's squad value is still less than 16 of their top-flight rivals, though, which makes their accomplishments all the more noteworthy. Adam Smith, Simon Francis and Steve Cook remain defensive stalwarts at the Vitality Stadium, but the trio would command just £13m between them.
16. Newcastle (£156.5m)
Rafael Benitez was left frustrated by a lack of serious backing in the summer transfer market, as Mike Ashley continued his policy of parsimony at St James’ Park. Last season’s top-half finish was a massive overachievement given the tools at Benitez’s disposal, and the Spaniard will have to do a similarly excellent job if the Magpies are to finish comfortably clear of the bottom three in 2018/19.
Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey are each deemed to be worth £13.5m, but Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie are the only other Newcastle players who break the £10m barrier.
15. Brighton (£159.3m)
Summer signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh has only just started his first Premier League game for Brighton, but the Iran international can console himself with the knowledge that he's the most valuable player in Albion's squad at £16.2m (aged 25, 42 Iran caps to his name and the Eredivisie's top goalscorer in 2017/18).
Davy Propper, Yves Bissouma and Jurgen Locadia all register at £13.5m, but some of the Seagulls' most important players – namely top scorer Glenn Murray (£2.7m) and midfield engine Dale Stephens (£5.4m) – are worth far more to their current employers than their market value might suggest.
14. Burnley (£163.58m)
Much of Burnley’s recent success is owed to the team spirit created by manager Sean Dyche, who regularly preaches the importance of the collective. There are no star names at Turf Moor, and each player is seen as a key component in a squad which is worth significantly more than the sum of its individual parts.
Burnley's roster is deemed to be valued at £163.58m, which places them above only six teams in this ranking. James Tarkowski, Jack Cork and Ben Gibson are worth £13.5m apiece, but Chris Wood eclipses the trio at £16.2m to stand as the Clarets player with the highest value.
13. Wolves (£172.35m)
A 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend lifted Wolves up to seventh place in the table, with Nuno’s side having avoided defeat in seven of their first eight matches in the Premier League. Many consider the West Midlanders to be strongest team to come out of the Championship in years, and they certainly look like a good bet for a top-half finish this season.
There's been much talk about Wolves’ Jorge Mendes-focused recruitment in recent times, so it's perhaps a little surprising that they only rank 13th here. Ruben Neves, 21 years of age and tied down at Molineux until 2023, is their most valuable player at £22.5m, followed by Adama Traore and Diogo Jota (£16.2m).
12. Crystal Palace (£193.73m)
It’s no secret that Crystal Palace depend heavily on Wilfried Zaha; in fact, no team in the Premier League is as reliant on their star man as the Eagles with the Ivorian. That’s reflected in Zaha’s market value of £27m, which is over 25% more than second-placed Christian Benteke.
Max Meyer was snapped up on a free transfer in the summer but would cost around £16.2m if he was sold tomorrow, while Palace could supposedly expect to receive around £13.5m for each of Mamadou Sakho and Andros Townsend.
11. Fulham (£218.25m)
Fulham were big spenders in the summer window, splashing out £105m – more than anyone but Chelsea and Liverpool – on new additions. One victory from eight isn’t exactly the start they had in mind, but Slavisa Jokanovic’s side may begin to climb up the table once their new-look squad has gelled.
Signing former Barcelona target Jean Michael Seri was a real coup, which is reflected by his £27m valuation. Ryan Sessegnon is top of Fulham's list, though, with the 18-year-old apparently worth around £31.5m.
10. Southampton (£237.24m)
Once considered wily operators in the transfer market, Southampton's reputation has been somewhat damaged by recent signings such as Guido Carillo (£19m, nine appearances, no goals). There are still plenty of good players within the ranks at St Mary's, though, and the squad at Mark Hughes's disposal has a higher collective value than 11 of their Premier League rivals.
Defenders Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard (both £18m) sit atop the Saints' pile, while young Englishmen Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse (both £16.2m) aren't too far behind.
9. West Ham (£256.95m)
Only four teams spent more than West Ham in the summer, with Manuel Pellegrini handed a £99m war chest ahead of his first season at the London Stadium. Recent acquisition Felipe Anderson is their most valuable asset at £35m, with Marko Arnautovic (£22.5m) and Issa Diop (£19.8m) in second and third place respectively.
Pellegrini endured a rocky start to his career in the capital, but things have stabilised a little after victories over Everton and Manchester United. Still, a top-half finish to match their position in this ranking could be beyond the Hammers this season.
8. Leicester (£287.55m)
Outside of the big six, Leicester have one of the two highest-valued squads in the Premier League. Perhaps that’s why Claude Puel regularly finds himself under pressure at the King Power Stadium, with the Foxes currently occupying 10th place in the table after a 2-1 defeat by Everton last time out.
Centre-back Harry Maguire was a target for Manchester United in the summer and is now worth £40.5m. There's quite a drop to Wilfred Ndidi (£22.5m) in second place, a position which could soon be occupied by James Maddison (£19.8m) should the former Norwich man continue to impress.
7. Everton (£359.55m)
There are signs that Marco Silva is beginning to get his ideas across at Goodison Park, with Saturday’s triumph at Leicester nudging Everton up into 11th following just two defeats from their opening eight league games.
Richarlison, Silva’s former charge at Watford, has been excellent so far, and alongside Jordan Pickford is the club's joint-most valuable player at £31.5m. Gylfi Sigurdsson and Yerry Mina are next on the list at £27m, followed by £20.7m-rated Cenk Tosun.
6. Arsenal (£498.6m)
Arsenal have fallen behind the Premier League's elite in recent seasons, having now finished outside the top four in back-to-back campaigns. Their decline is further reflected in squad value, which is behind the top five by some distance – although perhaps that will change if Unai Emery can build on his impressive start in north London.
Strike duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£67.5m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£54m) are the Gunners' most prized assets, but Mesut Ozil's value has dropped to £40.5m despite signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium in January.
5. Tottenham (£747.45m)
Tottenham are building a new stadium to try and close the revenue gap with the rest of the big six, but they have already overtaken rivals Arsenal when it comes to squad value. Much of the credit must go to Mauricio Pochettino, who has helped to develop the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen – if Spurs ever opted to sell the trio, they could fetch a combined £297m.
None of Son Heung-min (£45m), Toby Alderweireld (£36m), Davinson Sanchez (£36m) and Eric Dier (£36m) would come cheap either, although Hugo Lloris (£27m), Mousa Dembele (£16.2m) and Jan Vertonghen (£28.8m) have all seen their value fall since turning 30.
4. Chelsea (£766.58m)
Keeping hold of Eden Hazard was a major boost to Chelsea's ambitions in 2018/19; even if they'd sold the Belgium international for his market value of £108m, the Blues would have struggled to replace their star man.
Regardless of their obvious dependency on Hazard, it would be wrong to call Maurizio Sarri's outfit a one-man team. N'Golo Kante (£72m) is one of the world's best midfielders and is valued as such, while Roman Abramovich could expect to receive around £45m if Willian was sold to another club.
3. Man United (£769.5m)
Manchester United's difficult start to the season has been well documented, and although Jose Mourinho's frustration about a lack of spending in the summer was at least partly understandable, their current position means the Red Devils are punching well below their weight.
Indeed, United are placed third when it comes to squad value, with Romelu Lukaku (£90m) and Paul Pogba (£81m) their leading assets. Despite his poor performances since moving to Old Trafford, Alexis Sanchez is still worth around £63m – the same figure as goalkeeper David de Gea. Hmm.
2. Liverpool (£788.4m)
Liverpool spent more in the summer transfer market than any other Premier League club, having broken the world-record transfer fee for a defender by paying £75m for Virgil van Dijk the previous January. The season is still young but the Reds' heavy investment looks to have paid off thus far, with Jurgen Klopp's side seemingly ready to mount a title challenge.
Unsurpisingly, Mohamed Salah is valued higher than the rest of his team-mates at £135m, but Roberto Firmino (£72m), Sadio Mané (£63m) and Naby Keita (£58.5m) would also command sizeable fees if they were to leave Anfield.
1. Man City (£952.2m)
In accumulating 100 points on their way to the title last season, Manchester City broke an English top-flight record – but critics who claimed their success was solely down to a substantial transfer outlay were guilty of missing the point.
It's impossible to ignore the fact that City's squad is comfortably the most valuable in the division, though, which is partly a reflection of their players' achievements at the Etihad Stadium: Raheem Sterling (£81m), Kevin De Bruyne (£135m) and Leroy Sane (£81m) are among those whose value has soared in the last couple of seasons.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.