Alou Diarra seals Marseille switch

"He will join his team-mates [at a training camp] in Brittany in the evening," OM said on their website.

Holding midfielder Diarra, 29, has won 34 caps for France and is Marseille's fourth signing of the summer after Morgan Amalfitano, Jeremy Morel and Nicolas Nkoulou.

AS Nancy goalkeeper Gennaro Bracigliano is also set to join Marseille as an understudy to Steve Mandanda.

"He is leaving for Marseille where he will sign a three-year deal," Nancy president Jacques Rousselot told Reuters, adding that midfielder Alfred N'Diaye was also poised to join Turkey's Bursaspor.