Aston Villa v Chelsea live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Aston Villa v Chelsea live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 23 May, 4pm BST

Chelsea will finish third in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League if they beat Aston Villa on Sunday.

Fans of the west London side were left fearing the worst after back-to-back defeats by Arsenal and Leicester. The first of those left Chelsea up against it in their bid to finish in the top four, while the second saw them miss out on a piece of silverware at Wembley. The Champions League final was still on the horizon, of course, but a failure to win the FA Cup and secure a top-four finish would hardly have been ideal preparation for that showdown with Manchester City in Porto.

Leicester did indeed lift the trophy last weekend, but Chelsea got their revenge on Tuesday night. Roared on by 8,000 home fans, Thomas Tuchel’s team beat Leicester 2-1 to move a point clear of their two rivals for the top four. Victory this weekend would ensure Chelsea are in the Champions League next season, and leave Liverpool and Leicester fighting for fourth.

Chelsea are not home and hosed just yet, though. A failure to beat Villa would leave their fate out of their hands and give Liverpool and Leicester the chance to climb above them. Dean Smith’s side were much improved in midweek, coming from behind to beat Tottenham away from home. The return to the starting XI is a major boost for Villa and a blow to Chelsea’s top-four ambitions, even if Tuchel’s side are still well fancied to get over the line.

The Blues will have to make do without Andreas Christensen, but Kai Havertz and N’Golo Kante will need to be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Villa will be unable to call upon the services of injured trio Trezeguet, Morgan Sanson and Matty Cash. Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley is unable to face his parent club.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Arena. See below for watching details where you are.

