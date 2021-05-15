Burnley v Leeds live stream, BT Sport, Saturday, May 15, 12.30pm BST

Leeds will be looking to take another step closer to a top-half finish when they travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley this weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have enjoyed a brilliant campaign following promotion to the Premier League last term. Survival was their objective last summer, and in truth the Whites have not been troubled by the threat of relegation all season long.

A 3-1 defeat of Tottenham last weekend moved them on to 50 points, and Aston Villa’s failure to beat Everton on Thursday means Leeds head into the weekend in the top half of the table. With three games remaining, Bielsa will be keen to stay there.

BETTING ODDS (Image credit: Getty) Latest odds from 888sport where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Leeds 2/1 Draw 13/5 Burnley 1/4 Bet Now T&C Apply

Burnley were also victorious last time out. A 2-0 triumph over Fulham sent the Cottagers down to the Championship and confirmed their own Premier League status. The Clarets can soon begin preparations for a fifth consecutive campaign at the top table, an achievement that is all the more impressive given the club’s relatively paltry budget.

Sean Dyche has called this season his toughest yet, and the Burnley manager deserves great credit for leading his side to safety after a disappointing start which saw them take just two points from the first 21 available.

Leeds will have to make do without Adam Forshaw and Helder Costa, but Liam Cooper is available again. Kalvin Phillips is fit again and will replace Robin Koch in the holding role in midfield, while Patrick Bamford is looking for his 16th goal of the season against another of his former clubs.

Burnley will be unable to call upon the services of Robbie Brady, Phil Bardsley and Kevin Long, while Nick Pope and Dale Stephens require late fitness tests. Dyche tends to stick with a settled starting XI and is unlikely to make too many changes for Saturday’s clash with Leeds.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. See below for watching details where you are.

At 888sport bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Terms and Conditions: New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch a Burnley v Leeds live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.