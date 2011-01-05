Dabo set to agree MLS deal

"It is underway," Dabo told France Football's website on Wednesday without revealing what franchise he would join.

"I am not interested in playing in Europe anymore. I have played here 15 years."

Dabo is looking to end his career in the United States and he said he is not motivated by financial issues.

"My career is done," he added. "Over there, salaries are nowhere near what they are in Europe, except for superstars such as Henry and Beckham. I am a defensive midfielder, I am almost 34. I will not be the one selling shirts."