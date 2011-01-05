Dabo set to agree MLS deal
By app
PARIS - French midfielder Ousmane Dabo is set to join Major League Soccer but the former Manchester City and Lazio player has admitted his name is unlikely to sell many shirts.
"It is underway," Dabo told France Football's website on Wednesday without revealing what franchise he would join.
"I am not interested in playing in Europe anymore. I have played here 15 years."
Dabo is looking to end his career in the United States and he said he is not motivated by financial issues.
"My career is done," he added. "Over there, salaries are nowhere near what they are in Europe, except for superstars such as Henry and Beckham. I am a defensive midfielder, I am almost 34. I will not be the one selling shirts."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.