Dawson out for up to two months
By app
LONDON - England centre-back Michael Dawson will be out for up to two months after suffering knee and ankle injuries during Friday's 4-0 Euro 2012 qualifying win over Bulgaria.
"Michael Dawson has sprained his left medial knee ligament and one of his left ankle ligaments," his club said on their website after a scan on Saturday.
"The defender has been withdrawn from the England squad and is expected to be out of action for six to eight weeks."
With regular centre-backs Rio Ferdinand and John Terry also injured, Phil Jagielka looks a certain starter in Tuesday's qualifier in Switzerland where he will be partnered by Gary Cahill, who made his debut as Dawson's replacement on Friday, or Matthew Upson.
