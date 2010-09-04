Dawson out for up to two months

"Michael Dawson has sprained his left medial knee ligament and one of his left ankle ligaments," his club said on their website after a scan on Saturday.

"The defender has been withdrawn from the England squad and is expected to be out of action for six to eight weeks."

With regular centre-backs Rio Ferdinand and John Terry also injured, Phil Jagielka looks a certain starter in Tuesday's qualifier in Switzerland where he will be partnered by Gary Cahill, who made his debut as Dawson's replacement on Friday, or Matthew Upson.

