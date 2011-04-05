Egyptian league to restart next week

In an African Champions League match on Saturday, Zamalek fans raced on to the field in the final minutes of a game with Tunisia's Club Africain.

Nine people were injured during the ugly scenes and critics questioned the unusually light security presence in Cairo Stadium.

Samir Zaher, head of Egypt's Football Federation, said on Sunday that the Premier League season may be postponed or matches played behind closed doors until arrangements were made for proper security.

But the cabinet on Tuesday said on its Facebook page that matches would resume and with regular crowd attendance on April 13, with all "necessary security measures to be taken to organise the competition" without giving further details.

"There is agreement that the league will return to normal but the details are not clear yet," Amer Houseian, an official with the football federation told Reuters.