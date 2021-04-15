FPL tips: Boinging Baggies bounce in to fantasy contention

Big-scoring back-to-back wins for West Brom have highlighted their potential as a surprise late season source of fantasy points.

In fact, their performances have been so good of late that our transfer scoring system – which combines the form, cost, ownership and fixture difficulty metrics from the official FPL website – ranks one of Sam Allardyce’s players as the best choice in three of the four positions this week.

Midfielders

The highest-rated player of all is Brazilian midfielder Matheus Pereira, who has the best form in the division at the moment after being involved in five of the Baggies’ last eight goals.

At only £5.4m and owned by just 3.2% of managers, Pereira is a tantalising gamble despite having some tough fixtures ahead.

Another recommended source of midfield assets is the alphabetically-adjacent West Ham, where Jarrod Bowen’s low ownership has seen him emerge as an alternative to the popular Jesse Lingard for those looking to double up in the Hammers’ engine room.

Forwards

The sparkling form of Kelechi Iheanacho, coupled with Leicester now having four matches in a row with a Fixture Difficulty Rating (FDR) of just 2, will surely see his ownership rise further ahead of the transfer deadline.

For those looking for an edgier option up top, Callum Robinson is FPL’s in-form forward at the moment with three goals in two games and ownership from fewer than 1% of all managers.

Anyone with more money to spend would be wise to consider Alexandre Lacazette, assuming he emerges from Arsenal’s midweek Europa League match unscathed. The Frenchman has spent a lot more time on the pitch than Robinson lately and has more winnable fixtures ahead of him.

Defenders

The only outfield position not to feature a West Brom player among our top three recommendations, defence is all about full backs this week.

If money is no object, then the in-form Trent Alexander-Arnold is your man. Liverpool have one of the easiest run-ins and are now out of the Champions League and able to focus solely on climbing the Premier League table for the remainder of the season. It is therefore reasonable to expect the Reds to deploy their first-choice defenders whenever possible.

If Trent’s £7.4m price tag is too steep, then neighbours Everton possess an intriguing differential alternative in Seamus Coleman, who has secured back-to-back clean sheets and an assist since returning to the Toffees’ starting line-up.

At just £4.8m and with a double gameweek guaranteed before the end of the campaign, the Premier League veteran could prove a useful squad player.

Those looking for a defensive asset with a higher chance of playing 90 minutes every week may want to consider Nelson Semedo.

Wolves’ gentle run of fixtures should compensate for their ongoing injury woes and their new right back has started all but one of their league matches this season.

Goalkeepers

No Premier League goalkeeper has made more saves than Sam Johnstone’s 124 so far this term, so even if clean sheets – like the one secured against Southampton last week – are few and far between, he still offers a source of points.

The Baggies’ custodian is the standout choice for those in need of a change between the sticks this week, and at just £4.5m is a strong candidate for a backup or rotation option.

Everton’s Robin Olsen is available for the same price and his ultra-low ownership could make him a powerful differential, although managers would be advised to wait until Carlo Ancelotti has provided an update on Jordan Pickford’s condition before making a move.

Wolves’ aforementioned run of winnable games makes Rui Patricio of Wolves a safer bet in the short-term for those with a bit more cash in the bank.