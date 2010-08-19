Frimpong ruled out for up to nine months
By app
LONDON - Arsenal's highly-rated midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has been ruled out for up to nine months after injuring his knee in training.
The 18-year-old had been expected to break into the Gunners' first team this season and manager Arsene Wenger described Frimpong's setback as a "massive blow."
The Ghanaian-born Frimpong's injury comes after news that French midfielder Samir Nasri will be out for about four weeks after undergoing surgery on a knee problem.
"Samir's injury is a blow for us and a blow for France as well," Wenger said on Arsenal's website on Thursday.
"But we have had another blow with Emmanuel Frimpong. He has done his cruciate in training. That is a massive blow. A cartilage is three to four weeks but a cruciate like that one Frimpong did is six to nine months."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.