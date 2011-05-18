Hleb left out of Belarus squad

The 30-year-old Hleb has been hit by a spate of injuries this season after joining Birmingham City on loan from Barcelona and had knee surgery earlier this month.

Second-placed Belarus, who stunned the French 1-0 in Paris last September in their Euro 2012 opener, have eight points from five matches and trail France by four points.

They host Group D leaders France on June 3 and Luxembourg four days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Yuri Zhevnov (Zenit St Petersburg), Anton Amelchenko (Lokomotiv Moscow), Sergei Veremko (FK Sevastopol).

Defenders: Maxim Bordachyov (BATE Borisov), Igor Shitov (BATE Borisov), Dmitry Verkhovtsev (Naftan Novopolotsk), Sergei Omelyanchyuk (Terek Grozny), Dmitry Molosh (Krylya Sovietov Samara), Alexander Martynovich (FK Krasnodar), Maxim Zhavnerchik (Kuban Krasnodar), Vitaly Trubilo (Slavia Prague).

Midfielders: Alexander Bychenok (Dynamo Minsk), Pavel Nekhaichik (BATE Borisov), Pavel Sitko (Shakhtyor Soligorsk), Yan Tigarev (Tom Tomsk), Alexander Kulchiy (FK Krasnodar), Timofei Kalachev (Rostov), Anton Putilo (Freiburg), Sergei Krivets (Lech Poznan).

Forwards: Sergei Kornilenko (Blackpool), Vyacheslav Hleb (Dynamo Minsk), Andrei Voronkov (Kryvbas Kriviy Rih).