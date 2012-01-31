Hoffenheim seal Lakic loan deal

"Srdjan fits perfectly into our profile because he is a player who can help us instantly," said Hoffenheim coach Holger Stanislawski. "We are convinced he can fill the space left by Vedad."

The 28-year-old Croatia international joined Wolfsburg from Kaiserslautern after netting 16 times in the 2010/11 season but has failed to hold down a regular starting place under coach Felix Magath.