Houllier set to leave hospital

"My condition is improving and extremely encouraging," the 63-year-old Frenchman, who had to miss the 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Saturday, said on the club website.

His doctor, Mark Waller, said Houllier was likely to leave the coronary care unit this week after tests showed his heart "working perfectly". He added: "We're extremely encouraged by Gerard's improvement over the past six days."

In October 2001 when Houllier was manager at Liverpool, he was rushed to hospital after being taken ill at a Premier League game and subsequently had an emergency operation for a heart condition and was out of the game for five months.