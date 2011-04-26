Houllier set to leave hospital
LONDON - Aston Villa manager Gerard Houllier is making an encouraging recovery after being taken to hospital with chest pains last week and doctors expect him to be discharged within three to four days, they said on Tuesday.
"My condition is improving and extremely encouraging," the 63-year-old Frenchman, who had to miss the 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Saturday, said on the club website.
His doctor, Mark Waller, said Houllier was likely to leave the coronary care unit this week after tests showed his heart "working perfectly". He added: "We're extremely encouraged by Gerard's improvement over the past six days."
In October 2001 when Houllier was manager at Liverpool, he was rushed to hospital after being taken ill at a Premier League game and subsequently had an emergency operation for a heart condition and was out of the game for five months.
