League Two: Accrington 0 Newport 2
Newport County moved up to sixth in League Two with a comfortable 2-0 win at Accrington Stanley on Friday.
After a goalless first half, Aaron O'Connor put Newport in front before Shaun Jeffers added the second deep into stoppage time.
The result puts Newport four points clear of eighth-placed Plymouth Argyle, while Accrington are 16th and without a win in seven.
