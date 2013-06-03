Leverkusen sign Palop as reserve goalkeeper

The experienced Palop, who won the 2006 and 2007 UEFA Cups with the Spanish club he joined in 2005, received a one-year deal to 2014.

"After all the years in Spain's top division, I am delighted to be getting the chance to play abroad," Palop, who was in the Spain squad that won Euro 2008, said in a statement.

Leverkusen, who have keeper Bernd Leno as first choice, finished third in the Bundesliga and will compete in next season's Champions League group stage.