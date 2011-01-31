Liedson leaves Sporting for Corinthians

The 33-year-old joined Sporting from Corinthians in 2003 and went on to become a prolific scorer in Portugal, netting 167 goals in 300 appearances for the club. He was the top scorer in the Portuguese Premier League twice and won two Portuguese Cups.

Shortly after obtaining Portuguese citizenship in 2009, Liedson was called up by Portugal coach Carlos Queiroz to help solve his side's goalscoring problems in the early qualifiers for the 2010 World Cup.

Liedson weighed in with a goal on his debut against Denmark, salvaging a 1-1 draw that proved to be vital, and then added another two to help the side produce a late surge to qualify.

The striker played in three games at the finals in South Africa, scoring one goal in the 7-0 rout of North Korea.

In his first stint with Corinthians, a six-month period in 2003, Liedson scored 22 goals in 33 matches.