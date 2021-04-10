Liverpool v Aston Villa live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Liverpool v Aston Villa live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 10 April, 3pm BST

Liverpool will be looking to continue their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League when they take on Aston Villa this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side returned from the international break in style, comfortably beating Arsenal 3-0 last weekend with the sort of dominant performance that was commonplace during last season’s title triumph. However, Liverpool were promptly brought back down to earth with a thud in midweek, going down 3-1 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. That tie is not all over just yet, but the Reds have a mountain to climb if they are to reach the last four of Europe’s foremost club competition.

Before they turn their attention back towards Real Madrid, Liverpool have an important match against Villa on Saturday. Two points adrift of the top four, the champions still have plenty to play for in the Premier League this season. As well as looking to avenge October’s stunning 7-2 defeat by Dean Smith’s side, Liverpool will be looking to end a dismal run of six successive losses at Anfield.

Aston Villa returned to winning ways last time out, coming from a goal down to beat Fulham 3-1. That was Villa’s first win in five games and kept their European hopes alive, with just five points separating them from the top seven going into the weekend.

Liverpool will have to make do without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, Divock Origi and Caoimhin Kelleher for the visit of the Villans. Klopp may rest one or two players with the Madrid game in mind, but Liverpool’s position in the Premier League means he will not be able to make wholesale changes.

Villa will be unable to call upon the services of long-term absentee Wesley Moraes, while Jack Grealish is a doubt.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

