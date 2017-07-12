Trending

Loftus-Cheek swaps Chelsea for Crystal Palace as De Boer makes first signing

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea as the midfielder eyes regular Premier League game-time.

Crystal Palace have snapped up Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

Loftus-Cheek has become the first signing of the transfer window for new Palace boss Frank de Boer.

Palace confirmed the move on Wednesday, the 21-year-old leaving Stamford Bridge for the first time in his career. 