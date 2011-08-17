Lucio extends Inter contract

The Brazilian World Cup winner has added another two years to his stay at Inter, the club he joined in July 2009 from Bayern Munich.

An imposing defender with a surprising ability to dribble his way out of trouble and charge upfield, the 33-year-old won a Serie A, Italian Cup and Champions League treble in his first season with Inter under Jose Mourinho.

Last season was less successful, although Inter still finished second in Serie A and lifted the Italian Cup.

Lucio has been a regular at the centre of the Brazil defence for more than a decade, playing in the last three World Cups and winning the title in 2002 when they beat Germany in the final.

He captained the team at the last two tournaments in Germany and South Africa.

Raised at Internacional in Porto Alegre, he departed for Europe in 2000 to join Bayer Leverkusen before moving to Bayern in 2004 for five seasons.