Man City v Sheffield United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Man City v Sheffield United live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 30 January, 3pm GMT

Manchester City will be looking to strengthen their grip on top spot of the Premier League when they face Sheffield United on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side thrashed West Brom 5-0 in midweek to climb to the summit of the standings ahead of rivals Manchester United. City have been in magnificent form in recent weeks, winning each of their last seven Premier League matches to cement themselves as title favourites.

BETTING ODDS (Image credit: PA) Latest odds from Grosvenor Sports where new customers can bet £10 and get £20 in Free Bets Man City 1/8 Draw 8/1 Sheffield United 22/1

Somewhat surprisingly, City’s success so far this season has been built on a rock-solid backline: Tuesday’s clean sheet at The Hawthorns was their fourth on the bounce, and no team in the division has conceded as few goals as their 13. Pleasingly for Guardiola, his team also seem to have rediscovered their attacking verve of late, hitting four goals past Crystal Palace just over a week before the demolition of West Brom. City are in terrific shape right now, even without Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne.

Sheffield United recorded one of the biggest upsets of the season when they beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday. It was a huge win for Chris Wilder’s side, and victory at the Etihad Stadium would come as an even bigger shock. Despite their success in midweek, the Blades remain 10 points adrift of safety and will require an extraordinary upturn in form to preserve their Premier League status this season.

De Bruyne faces a few weeks on the sidelines with a muscular problem, but Aguero could return to the matchday squad after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Aymeric Laporte is fit and available again, but Nathan Ake is still on the treatment table. Ilkay Gundogan will be looking to continue his fine goalscoring form, with the midfielder having found the net seven times in his last eight top-flight outings.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Terms and conditions apply: New customers. 2x £10 free bets. Min £10. Min odds 1/2. Keep it Fun – set your deposit limit. Full T&C's Apply

Use a VPN to watch a Man City v Sheffield United live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

Gr

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.