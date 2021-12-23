Manchester United report: Red Devils renew interest in 'Serbian Yaya Toure'

Manchester United are ready to renew their interest in long-term transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports.

The Lazio attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford on several occasions in the past.

A departure from the Stadio Olimpico has not yet materialised but Milinkovic-Savic could be on the move next summer.

Il Messaggero writes that the Serbia international is ready to seek pastures new at the end of the campaign.

His contract at Lazio runs until 2024 but the 26-year-old believes the time has come to depart.

That could lead to United making a move for a player who has scored five goals and provided six assists in Serie A this season.

The Red Devils are said to be monitoring the situation, with Milinkovic-Savic identified as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba.

The France international looks set to leave United on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

Ralf Rangnick's side could face competition for the Serbian's signature, though.

Real Madrid and Juventus are also keeping tabs on the situation ahead of potential summer swoops.

However, the former Genk star moved to play down the speculation, writing on Instagram: "I see lot of rumours about me but… I don’t care! I just want Lazio to win."

Milinkovic-Savic has been likened to both Yaya Toure and Zinedine Zidane, but he feels comparisons with the former Manchester City star are more accurate.

And he also admits he has long looked up to a current Manchester United player.

“That comparison [with Zidane] can only flatter me,” he told FIFA.com in 2018.

“However, I see myself more as a Yaya Toure. As for idols, I can say I have always watched and looked up to Nemanja Matic as well.

“I can see myself as a future playmaker. That is how I like to play most, and my last season in Lazio has proved it.”

