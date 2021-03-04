Manchester United transfer news: Club tell Inter they are fans of Lautaro Martinez and Milan Skriniar

Manchester United have made Inter aware of their interest in Milan Skriniar and Lautaro Martinez, according to reports.

Inter signed Romelu Lukaku from the Red Devils in the summer of 2019 for a fee thought to be in the region of £73m.

Like most transfers in the modern game, the deal was structured in a way that would see Inter pay the fee in instalments over several years.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on Inter’s finances.

The Nerazzurri are also in a potentially problematic position with regards to their ownership.

Leading Chinese retailer Suning recently closed its Chinese Super League team, Jiangsu FC, and there have been suggestions they could also be looking to sell Inter.

Amid all this, Inter have missed a payment on the Lukaku deal and now find themselves in £43m worth of debt to United, according to Corriere dello Sport .

And the Italian outlet reports that the Premier League club are determined to use the situation to their advantage.

The Red Devils have informed Inter that they are admirers of centre-back Skriniar and striker Martinez.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been linked with both players at times over the last 12 months.

Skriniar has also been spoken of as a potential target for Tottenham and Manchester City, while Martinez has been monitored by Barcelona.

United believe the Lukaku situation means they have a chance of landing one of Inter’s players.

However, the Italian outfit could yet raise the funds to pay off their debt, particularly as Suning have denied they are looking to sell the club.

Solskjaer’s side were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

United could now be dragged into a battle for the top four, with fifth-placed Chelsea now just seven points adrift of the Red Devils, on whom they have a game in hand.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE How Sheffield United went from chasing Europe to ceding the relegation battle

EURO 2020 12 UK stadiums that could host this summer's European Championship

YOUR ANSWERS What's the funniest thing that's ever happened in football? We asked FFT followers