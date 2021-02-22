Manchester United transfer news: David de Gea set for exit if Gigi Donnarumma is convinced to leave AC Milan

Manchester United are reportedly considering a summer bid for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, which could persuade Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich to make a David de Gea swoop.

The Italy international is enjoying a superb season with the Serie A club and has already made 233 first team appearances at the age of 21.

Donnarumma is expected to be a fixture between the sticks for the Italian national team for years to come and Fichajes reports that United want to bring him to Old Trafford.

The goalkeeper’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and a new deal is yet to be agreed with the Italian giants.

United will try to convince the youngster to join them on a free transfer at the end of the season, paving the way for De Gea’s departure.

The Spaniard has come in for criticism in recent seasons and will be put up for sale with two years remaining on his contract.

However, his departure depends on United agreeing a deal to bring in Donnarumma.

If the Italian joins Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, the likes of Juventus, PSG and Bayern will be ready to pounce on the opportunity to sign De Gea.

This summer will mark a decade for the Spain international in Manchester and he has featured regularly this season, keeping nine clean sheets in 28 appearances in all competitions.

