Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils eye Erling Haaland-Jude Bellingham double deal

Manchester United are considering an audacious double swoop for Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, according to reports.

The Red Devils brought Jadon Sancho from Signal Iduna Park to Old Trafford this summer.

The England international had been their top transfer target since 2020, and United finally wrapped up a £73m deal for the forward in July.

Dortmund have developed a reputation as one of the best finishing schools for young talent in recent years, and two more of their stars could be on the move next summer.

Erling Haaland will be available for around £68m when a release clause in his contract is activated in 2022.

And Bellingham, the Birmingham City academy graduate, is also being linked with several major clubs around Europe.

The midfielder only joined Dortmund last year but is set to be the subject of some serious interest at the end of the season.

According to the Independent, United could attempt to bring both players to the club ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Bellingham had a tour of the club's Carrington training ground and a meeting with Alex Ferguson before he ultimately decided to join Dortmund last summer.

The report states that there is cautious optimism at Old Trafford that Bellingham will replicate Sancho's career path in the future.

And Solskjaer's existing relationship with Erling Haaland offers United hope that the Norwegian will also be theirs.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club is not thought to affect the Red Devils' interest in Haaland.

United are guaranteed to face stiff competition for both players, however.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are all keeping tabs on Bellingham, and Dortmund could dig in their heels and refuse to sell the teenager.

As for Haaland, PSG, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester City have all been linked in recent months.

Pulling off a double deal for Dortmund's star duo will be far from easy.

