Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils plot move for Italy star Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Manchester United are poised to make a move for Italy right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo, according to reports.

The Napoli defender has been one of his country's standout performers at Euro 2020.

Di Lorenzo has starred in Roberto Mancini's side's run to the final, where they will face England on Sunday.

And his displays over the last month have not gone unnoticed, with United among the admirers.

According to Il Napolista, the Red Devils are plotting a £17m move for the 27-year-old.

Di Lorenzo has made four starts at the European Championship, where his solid defending and overlapping runs have caught the eye.

United were linked with a move for Kieran Trippier last month, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to be keen to provide stronger competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka next term.

Atletico Madrid want to keep hold of Trippier, though, and United's refusal to meet their asking price means they have turned their attention towards Di Lorenzo.

The Napoli man made 49 appearances for his club in all competitions last season.

He made the move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in 2019, having previously impressed for Empoli.

Solskjaer's side are on the verge of completing the signing of Jadon Sancho after a protracted transfer saga.

The deal is expected to go through in the coming days, with the winger currently fully focused on Euro 2020.

United are also in the market for a central defender, with Raphael Varane seemingly at the top of their wish list.

Solskjaer will be under pressure to deliver a trophy at Old Trafford next term, having lost the Europa League final to Villarreal in May.

United finished second in the Premier League last time out but did not really mount a sustained title challenge.

With the addition of Sancho, Varane and Di Lorenzo, they would surely have a better chance of adding a 21st championship crown to the club's honours list.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

ENGLAND Thank you, Gareth Southgate: How a nation fell in love with a man who felt he had something to prove

ITALY The history of the Italy: why streetwise Azzurri will be formidable in the final of Euro 2020

FEATURE 10 players who deserve a big transfer after Euro 2020