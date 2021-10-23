Manchester United transfer news: Three Premier League sides in race for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans

Seven giants of European football are reportedly interested in signing Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Belgium international has impressed in the Premier League since his 2019 move to the King Power from Monaco.

According to Calciomercato, his form has caught the attention of the three English powerhouses, but they face an intimidating level of competition.

Juventus, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also said to be following Tielemans, who is out of contract at the end of next season.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation recently after reports that he turned down the offer of a new deal at Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers’ side understandably want to tie down the man who was voted as the club’s Player of the Year last season.

But he wants to play in the Champions League, something that all seven of his apparent suitors would be able to offer him.

If fresh terms can’t be agreed, Leicester would be left with little option but to cash in on the midfielder in the summer – or risk losing him for free a year later.

Tielemans has played every minute of the Foxes’ league campaign so far this season and scored in their superb 4-2 win over Manchester United last weekend.

He has a record of 14 goals and 17 assists in 96 Premier League appearances, and has already racked up 47 caps for his country.

