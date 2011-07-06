Matsui agrees deal with Dijon
By app
TOKYO - Japan midfielder Daisuke Matsui will be unveiled as a Dijon player later this week after agreeing to a move from relegated rivals Grenoble, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old World Cup player is set to sign a two-year contract with the newly promoted Ligue 1 side after agreeing terms for the transfer after failing to attract interest from other countries in Europe.
Matsui has spent a majority of his career in France since moving to Europe in 2004, with spells at Le Mans and Saint-Etienne, as well as a brief period on loan to Russian side Tom Tomsk last season.
