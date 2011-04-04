Mexes ruled out for rest of season
By app
ROME - AS Roma and France defender Philippe Mexes has been ruled out for the season after being told on Monday he needs surgery on a cruciate knee ligament tear.
The centre-back suffered the injury in Sunday's 2-0 home defeat by Juventus and Roma said in a statement it was not yet decided where and when he would have the operation.
His absence will be a blow to Vincenzo Montella's sixth-placed side, who occupy the final assured Europa League berth in Serie A with seven games left.
Mexes is out of contract in the close season and has been linked heavily in the media with Italian leaders AC Milan.
