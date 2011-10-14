Morocco to host African Olympic qualifiers

Morocco will host the event from November 26 to December 10 after security concerns led Egypt to pull out because it clashed with the country's first parliamentary elections since the overthrow of president Hosni Mubarak.

The top three finishers in the tournament will qualify for the London Games, while the fourth-placed team will play off against an Asian country in Coventry in April to decide another place.

The teams competing are Algeria, Egypt, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and former gold-medal winners Nigeria.