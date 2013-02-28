Newcastle's Krul out for up to five weeks

Netherlands international Krul, 24, suffered an ankle injury in last week's Europa League match against Metalist Kharkiv and sat out Sunday's Premier League win over Southampton.

"His ankle is still a little bit swollen," Pardew told reporters.

"We think he will be out for a maximum four or five weeks but we are hoping for less than that."

Stand-in Rob Elliot is set to continue in goal for Newcastle, who face Swansea City on Saturday, after making his Premier League debut in the 4-2 victory over Southampton.